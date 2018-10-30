Irish Water urged to review plans for works in Inishowen

There are calls on Irish Water to urgently review its plans for upgraded works in Inishowen.

It’s after a number of bursts occurred on the Malin Head supply at the weekend, leaving hundreds of homes and businesses without water.

While two kilometres of new water mains are in the process of being fitted nearby, the area where a number of the bursts are happening is not part of replacement works.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says he will be meeting with Irish Water engineers this week in a bid to progress work on the rest of the water main: