Initial checks on schools to be complete by close of business

The Minister for Education says initial checks will be complete by close of business today on all 42 schools at the centre of the schools-safety alert.

Letterkenny Educate Together is one of the schools which is currently being assessed.

Minister Joe McHugh says he understands parents’ concerns and frustrations and he’s in constant contact with Department officials.

He says intense investigations are being fast-tracked to get as much information as possible ahead of childrens’ return after the mid term break.