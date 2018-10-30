Drink driving ban should be extended to North – McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA believes the drink driving ban should be extended to Northern Ireland.

The new drink driving legislation championed by Transport Minister Shane Ross took effect from 26 October, meaning that any driver found to be above the blood alcohol limit will receive a driving ban.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says it’s farcical that people can drink drive in the North, to a certain limit, yet people in Donegal will face automatic band.

He believes that the measure needs to be rolled out on an all-Ireland basis to be truly effective: