Calls for Casey to invest reimbursed expenses into Donegal

A Donegal Councillor has urged Peter Casey to investigate whether it’s possible to forego the return of his presidential campaign expenses in order to invest it in the county.

Casey’s expenses are set to be reimbursed to him following his strong performance in the presidential election.

During the campaign he initially suggested he would not accept the presidential salary if elected, instead donating it to a different county council each month.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says Mr. Casey’s returned campaign expenditure could be well invested in Donegal: