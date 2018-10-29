Peter Casey suggests establishment of ‘New Fianna Fáil’

Peter Casey has said he’d set up a ‘New Fianna Fáil’ if the current political party would not accept him as a member.

It comes as Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin dismissed the notion of the presidential runner-up joining their ranks on Sunday. The Irish Times reports that Mr Martin poured cold water on the idea and said the Greencastle-based businessman lacked a “coherent or cohesive” political vision.

Mr Casey put in a strong performance in Donegal during the presidential election, off the back of which he announced his interest in contesting the next general election in the county.