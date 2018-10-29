Fears over further delays in National Broadband Plan

There are fears further delays in the National Broadband Plan will lead to a million people in rural Ireland without broadband until at least 2020.

The government’s expected to make an announcement on the issue following the recent Denis Naughten controversy, after he stepped down as Communications Minister.

After a number of consortiums pulled out of the process, the remaining bidder is currently being evaluated.

Fianna Fáil’s Spokesperson on Communications Timmy Dooley says the plan is in a bad state: