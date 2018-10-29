Advantage Finn Harps in Promotion Play Off: Ollie Horgan Reaction

Finn Harps have a slender 1-0 cushion in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion Relegation Play Off after Monday night’s first leg at Finn Park.

The victory for the Ballybofey side came from a Paddy McCourt first half penalty, in what was his final home game for the club.

It’s still all to play for ahead of the second leg on Friday night at the Market Field’s in Limerick.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore, Harps Manager Ollie Horgan feels a performance like that in the first leg will not be good enough next time around…

Limerick v Finn Harps in the 2nd Leg of the Promotion Relegation Play Off will be LIVE on Highland this Friday 2nd November from 7.40pm with Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle, in association with Intersport Brian McCormicks, Main Street Letterkenny.