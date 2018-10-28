Tourish & McAlaney steer Escort to Bantry Victory

Donegal’s Damian Tourish and Domhail McAlaney won Sunday’s Fastnet Rally in Bantry County Cork.

The crew took the outright victory in their Ford Escort MkII by 21 seconds from the Ford Fiesta WRC of Welsh man Melvyn Evans.

The Ballybofey driver took the lead on stage 3 after Daragh O’Riordan and Daniel Cronin had lead in the first two stages in their Fiesta’s.

Ahead of the final loop, Tourish had a 15 second advantage over Evans and increased it to 23 second on stage 7.

He cruised the Escort home in the last two tests to take a fantastic win for the Donegal crew.

Donegal’s Joe McHugh and Brian Boyle also won class 13 in their Toyota Corolla.

Damian spoke with Martin Walsh at the finish for Highland Sport…