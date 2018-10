Omagh and City of Derry will face off next weekend in Divison 2C of the All Ireland League.

Ahead of the derby clash, both sides suffered defeats in their respective games on Saturday as Omagh went down to the leaders Midleton and Derry lost in Bangor.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Ulster had their first point win of the season on Friday in Belfast.

Highland’s Rugby Correspondent Alex McDonald had his round up on Sunday Sport where firstly touched on Derry’s game…