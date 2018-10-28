PSNI investigate paramilitary style shooting in Co. Derry



Detectives in Coleraine are investigating after another paramilitary style shooting in the Kurin lane area of Garvagh last night.

Investigators say a 45-year-old man was shot in both arms and legs after a number of masked men broke into his home in Garvagh just before 10.30pm last night.

The victim was also beaten with a bat or metal bar during the attack, while his teenage daughter, also in the house at the time, was threatened by one of them, who told her she would be shot.

Her mobile phone was then stolen by the gang to prevent her calling for help.

Police say an attempt was also made to set fire to items in the house.

The injured man is currently being treated in hospital, his injuries have been described as serious and potentially life changing.