Gaels win London Senior Championship title

By
News Highland
-

Tir Chonaill Gaels lifted the London Senior Football Championship title for a 17th time on Sunday.

They defeat Fulham Irish 0-15 to 0-13 at McGovern Park in the final replay.

After the game Highland’s Pauric Hilferty spoke with Tir Chonaill Gael’s Paul Goggins and Brendan Friel…

 

