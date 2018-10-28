Gaels win London Senior Championship title

Tir Chonaill Gaels lifted the London Senior Football Championship title for a 17th time on Sunday.
They defeat Fulham Irish 0-15 to 0-13 at McGovern Park in the final replay.
After the game Highland’s Pauric Hilferty spoke with Tir Chonaill Gael’s Paul Goggins and Brendan Friel…
It’s @theirishworld London SFC title No.17 for @TirChonailGaels 0-15 to 0-13 winners over @FulhamIrish At McGovern Park @LONDAINGAA @hoganstandgaa @RTEgaa @officialgaa @ConnachtGAA @RoscommonGAA @ClannGAA pic.twitter.com/JIhoVYXdFW
