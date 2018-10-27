Michael D Higgins tops the poll in County Donegal

Michael D Higgins topped the poll in Donegal following the first count of ballot papers in Letterkenny’s Aura Leisure Centre today.

The incumbent, who is expected to garner 58% of firsts preferences nationwide, secured 15,052 votes. He was followed by Businessman Peter Casey who secured an impressive 12,952 votes. Opinion polls had Mr Casey, who lives in Donegal, on 2% but following on from controversial comments about those on social welfare and the traveller community his national popularity rose to 20%.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was Liadh Ni Riada’s director of elections and both will surely be disappointing that the MEP only managed 4,524 votes in Donegal.

Joan Freeman secured 2,563 first preference voted with Sean Gallagher getting 3,684 No1s.

Business man Gavin Duffy narrowly avoided getting less votes than there were spoiled votes – he got 747 first preferences – there were 734 spoiled votes with a turnout of around 33%.