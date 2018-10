Finn Harps wrapped up an historic League and Cup double on Saturday by beating Shamrock Rovers 3-0 in the National League Final.

Joel Bradley Walsh, Gabriel Aduaka and Conor Black scored the goals in the decider played at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

The league success is added to the Mark Farren Cup they won at the start of September.

Harps Manager Declan Boyle spoke with Stuart Connolly for Highland Radio Sport…