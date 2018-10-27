Harps Big Match Build Up: Ollie Horgan & Keith Cowan

Finn Harps are just two games away from returning to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The Ballybofey side look to bounce straight back to the top flight of Irish football having been relegated at the end of the 2017 campaign.

Harps enter the final series of the play off’s against Limerick FC who finished second bottom in the Premier.

Limerick will come to Ballybofey on Bank Holiday Monday while the Market’s Field hosts the second leg next Friday 2nd November.

Harps booked their place with a two leg win over Drogheda and will seek to continue the good form into the two games.

A win for Harps in leg one on Monday would be a fantastic start but Manager Ollie Horgan feels it’s a major ask of his side…

The sides met in the play offs in 2015, a game which went to extra time and Harps won but both teams have changed alot since then.

Former Harps men Cillian Cantwell Danny Morrisey are playing with Limerick this season.

Harps Captain Keith Cowan was part of the side which got promotion on the famous night three years ago and the towering centre half says they will give it everything to achieve promotion again…

Finn Harps v Limerick in the 1st Leg of the Promotion Relegation Play Off will be LIVE on Highland this Bank Holiday Monday from 7.40pm with Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps Captain Gavin Cullen, in association with Intersport Brian McCormicks, Main Street Letterkenny.