Donegal shows tight contest between Michael D Higgins and Peter Casey

Early indications from the count centre in the Aura Leisure centre show a tight contest between incumbent Michael D Higgins and businessman Peter Casey.

A sample of boxes from both rural and urban areas of Donegal indicate Mr Casey head in Donegal on 38.7% with President Higgins sitting on 34.9%.

Mr Casey had been polling around 2% before he made controversial remarks about the traveller community and those claiming social welfare.

The disappointing result nationwide for Sinn Fein is reflected in Donegal – Liadh Ni Riada is sitting at 10.3% in Donegal.

Sean Gallagher is at 8.7%, Joan Freeman 6%, Duffy at 1%.

It could change here in Letterkenny with 170 boxes yet to be opened.

It is proving more difficult to get a trend on the blasphemy referendum here as those ballot papers aren’t being tallied.