Derry City sack Manager Kenny Shiels



Kenny Shiels has been sacked as Derry City Manager following a disappointing end to the 2018 season.

His dismissal comes after the club suffered their twentieth defeat of the Premier Division on Friday night when they lost 5-0 to St Patrick’s Athletic on the final night of the season.

It was their eighth defeat in nine games which resulted in an eighth place, third from bottom finish.

There was some joy for the club during the campaign as they lifted the EA Sports Cup but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

On Saturday Sport, Oisin Kelly discussed Shiels’ sacking with Highland’s Derry City Correspondent Martin Holmes…