Boxing Special: NABF Champ Jason Quigley back in Ballybofey

Jason Quigley returned home to Ballybofey on Thursday evening with his North American Federation Middleweight belt.

He successfully defended the title a week ago with an unanimous decision victory over Freddy Hernandez to keep the belt and extend his unbeaten pro record to 15-0.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly at the homecoming event in the Villa Rose Hotel, Jason has promised 2019 will be a big year that he hopes includes a world title shot…

Oisin also caught up with a few other Donegal people who attended the homecoming, Minister Joe McHugh, Finn Valley’s Patsy McGonagle, Donegal Boxing President Peter O’Donnell and first European Junior Bronze Medalist Leah Gallen…