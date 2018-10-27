Boxing Special: NABF Champ Jason Quigley back in Ballybofey

Jason Quigley with Raphoe Boxing Club Members. Photo Geraldine Diver

Jason Quigley returned home to Ballybofey on Thursday evening with his North American Federation Middleweight belt.

He successfully defended the title a week ago with an unanimous decision victory over Freddy Hernandez to keep the belt and extend his unbeaten pro record to 15-0.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly at the homecoming event in the Villa Rose Hotel, Jason has promised 2019 will be a big year that he hopes includes a world title shot…

Oisin also caught up with a few other Donegal people who attended the homecoming, Minister Joe McHugh, Finn Valley’s Patsy McGonagle, Donegal Boxing President Peter O’Donnell and first European Junior Bronze Medalist Leah Gallen…

Jason Quigley & European Junior Bronze Medalist Leah Gallen. Photo Geraldine Diver
Minister Joe McHugh, Jason Quigley, Peter O’Donnell & Patsy McGonagle. Photo Geraldine Diver
Highland’s Oisin Kelly & NABF Middleweight Champion Jason Quigley. Photo Geraldine Diver
