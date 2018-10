The Taoiseach says he’ll be listening to all sides of the community in relation to Brexit and the peace process, when he visits Derry later.

Leo Varadkar will be meeting senior members of the loyalist Apprentice Boys at the start of the visit.

Later he’ll meet community members in the nationalist Creggan area.

This evening he’ll be giving a speech at an event to honour former SDLP leader Mark Durkan.