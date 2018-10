Liam Buckley has been confirmed as the new manager of Sligo Rovers.

The former St. Pat’s boss takes over from Ger Lyttle, who departed the Showgrounds in recent weeks.

Sligo entertain Shamrock Rovers this evening and go into the final SSE Airtricity Premier Division round of matches in 8th position following a disappointing season.

So Buckley is aware of the task awaiting him next term.