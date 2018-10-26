Remand prisoner unlawfully at large in Donegal area

Police in Derry are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a remand prisoner who is unlawfully at large.

30 year old James Donegan, who is awaiting sentencing for a number of serious offences including attempted hijacking, did not return to custody as required on Monday 22nd October, after being granted compassionate bail by the court.

It is believed that James is travelling across the Derry and Donegal areas and may be involved in further criminal activity.

He is described as being around 5’ 9”tall, of medium build with light brown hair.

Officers would ask James to hand himself in to police without any further delay and would also ask anyone who knows of his current whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact the Reducing Offender Unit at Strand Road on 101 immediately.