Police investigating homophobic hate crime

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a hate incident that occurred in the Ballymagroarty area of the city on Wednesday night.

Police received a report around 9.50am yesterday (Thursday, October 25) that sometime between 9.30 pm and 10.00pm on Wednesday night, a man out walking a dog in the Ringford Road area, near a local school, was shouted at by a group of youths who followed him up the road.

In a statement Constable Lynn said that they are currently treating this as a homophobic hate incident with enquiries continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Ringfort Road area around this time and saw what happened or anyone who can help identify those involved to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101.