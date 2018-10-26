Patsy McGonagle elected Chairperson of DLDC

Former Irish athletics team manager Patsy McGonagle has been elected as Chairperson of DLDC.

The Ballybofey man who is well known internationally , Nationally and Locally for his commitment, drive and passion for community development was elected yesterday.

He takes over from outgoing chair Jim Sleven.

The Donegal Local Development Company is said to be one of the best performing companies in Ireland, owing to what’s been described as good management and dedicated staff.

Patsy McGonagle says thats’s something he’ll be striving to support going forward: