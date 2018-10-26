Parents face anxious wait over school building assessments

Parents of thousands of pupils have an anxious wait over the midterm break to hear if their child’s school is safe.

Over 40 schools including Letterkenny Educate Together are being examined.

The Department of Education has been in contact with all schools constructed by Western Building Systems, the company at the centre of the controversy.

They’ve confirmed the arrangements for a structural assessment with each school that was built by the company.

These will be carried out this weekend, and over the mid term break.

Two Dublin schools have so far been completely shut, Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke’s National School.

The Department says its working with the principals to find somewhere else for classes to be held while works are carried out.

The Minister for Education Joe McHugh has assured that every effort will be made to minimise disruption to students, staff and families.