Further clarity sought on Milford school transport resolution

A Donegal Deputy says he’s still somewhat concerned over details surrounding the resolution to the school transport issue in Termon and Kilmacrennan.

Minister Halligan signed off on a ministerial order today, officially granting the allocation of an additional bus which is to cater to the students affected.

While it’s understood that the service will be in place after the midterm break, further clarity has yet to be given as to whether those eligible and on connessionary tickets will be able to avail of it.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher remains hopeful that those on concessionary tickets will be included:

Echoing that optimism, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue ongoing representations are being made in a bid to resolve a similar issue in South Inishowen: