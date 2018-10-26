Final Push for Promotion: Harps Secretary John Campbell has advice for fans

Finn Harps are putting the finishing touches to their plans to host their final home game of the season and it’s the biggest game of the year.

The Ballybofey side take on Limerick FC over two legs next week with a place in the Premier Division at stake.

The first leg is this Bank Holiday Monday 29th October at Finn Park.

The biggest crowd of the season is expected at the Navenny Street venue and given the demand for tickets and traffic restrictions in place, Harps Secretary John Campbell has advice for supporters…

Match Night Arrangements For Finn Harps V Limerick

While tickets will be available on the night, supporters are strongly advised to buy tickets in advance from the below outlets to avoid queuing:

Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny,

The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey,

McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey,

McCauley’s Restaurant Lifford,

Mac’s Newsagents Buncrana,

The Coach House Donegal Town,

Kernans Newtoncunningham.

Mellys Killybegs

Tickets will be on sale on match night at a kiosk on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side) but it is advised to buy your tickets as soon as possible.

Prices are as follows: Adult €12 Concession €10, Secondary €5, Primary €3. Supporters wishing to access limited seating area will need to purchase regular ticket and then pay additional €3 inside the ground. We would advise supporters looking to watch match from seated area should arrive early as limited number will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Please note that season tickets are not valid for this match and that there is a slightly earlier than normal kick off time of 7.45.

Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time and those approaching from the south should allow extra time due to the roadworks. The Gardai will be assisting on the Donegal Road in the run up to kick off, but delays are still possible.

We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at each gate. Both home and away fans are liable to be searched and supporters are reminded that alcohol is not permitted in the ground.

Traffic Arrangements Around Finn Park

Those attending the game are asked to use car-parks situated close to the ground:

Town car park at McElhinney’s

Navenny car park

Supervalu car park

Gardai will be in place to ensure the smooth operation of traffic arrangements around Finn Park.

No parking in the immediate vicinity of the stadium.

Chestnut Road will have traffic restrictions from Mc Elhinney’s car-park to the junction with Navenny Street.

There will be no parking permitted along the Trusk Road.

Traffic restrictions will be apply on access to Navenny Street (adjacent to Finn Park) via Navenny Street or Trusk Road. Barriers will be in place at Barca Bar and junction opposite the Igloo on the Trusk Road (only local business staff and homeowners will be allowed access).

Vehicles must adhere to Garda parking directions. Any vehicle found parked on a footpath, on double yellow lines, parked in a manner that is obstructing other vehicles and houses or in between Garda ‘No Parking’ cones will be liable to be towed away and a fee imposed.

Road Closures will come into effect at 18:00pm and will remain until 20.30pm. They will be closed again at 21.30pm until 22.30pm.

Coaches and cars for away supporters are asked to park in McElhinney’s.