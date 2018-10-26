Donegal to receive almost €1 million for local road upgrades

Donegal is to receive almost €1 million in additional funding under the Local Improvement Scheme.

It’s part of a further €10 million funding announcement for local authorities made Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring today.

The scheme provides funding to improve small roads and laneways in rural Ireland that are not under the normal maintenance of the County Councils.

The total awarded to Donegal is €908,516.

Cllr Martin Harley says it’s a very important scheme to the county and this extra funding will make a very positive impact: