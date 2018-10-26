Concern over ‘imbalance in funding’ for Glenties MD

There are calls for funding for the Glenties Municipal District to be more forthcoming as Councillors prepare to pass Budget 2019 next month.

At the Glenties Municipal Draft Budget Meeting this week, concerns were raised over the local authority’s allocation of funding throughout the five municipal districts.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says all councillors in the Glenties Municipal District were in agreement that there appears to an imbalance in funding.

However, despite this the budget for the area was passed.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig believes all municipal districts in the county should be looked upon as equal: