Additional school bus approved for South Inishowen

An additional bus for South Inishowen has been approved today by Minister John Halligan.

Bus Eireann has received sanction to tender for a bus to cater for the students in the South Inishowen area.

Its hoped the bus will be in place in the first week after the mid term break.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the medium sized bus approved will cater for all pupils:

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says today’s announcement is to be welcomed but lessons must be learnt from the difficulties faced by the parents in the South Inishowen, Termon and Kilmacrennan areas: