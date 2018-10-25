Strabane Councillor hits out over extreme patient waiting lists

A Strabane Councillor has hit out at patient waiting lists in the Western Trust.

A Strabane woman who has been waiting for two years for a hip replacement has been told this week that it could be at least another 3 years before the operation will take place.

There are currently over 500 people on the waiting list in the Western Trust are and its believed only three hip replacement operations are carried out per week.

Councillor Patsy Kelly fears unless a functioning executive is reinstated at Stormont, people will continue to suffer as a result of these significant delays: