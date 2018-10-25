Residents on Donegal Islands go the polls

The first votes in both the Presidential Election and referendum on blasphemy will be cast today as people living on islands off the coast of Donegal and the west coast of Ireland have their say.

The rest of the country goes to the polls tomorrow.

In the northwest, over 700 residents are registered to vote on five islands off Donegal, the largest being Arranmore where there are two polling stations and over 500 voters.

Polling stations will be open there from 10.30am to 7.30pm.

It’s understood that an Air Corps helicopter has transported the boxes to Tory and Inishbofin, while people on Gola Island can vote between 11am and 3pm.

Meanwhile there’s only four people registered to vote on Inishfree – the smallest of the Donegal Islands – voting is open there for just two hours, from noon.