Pringle raises concerns over Letterkenny Educate Together NS with Tanaiste

There’s pressure on the Tanaiste to ensure Principals and parents of schools being examined for potential structural defects are kept informed.

Its emerged that Letterkenny Educate Together National School is one of 42 schools nationwide built by Western Buildings Systems being assessed for problems with a number already closed over safety concerns.

WBS are meeting Department of Education officials today, and have said the Department signed off on all schools built.

The company also worked on a number of projects in hospitals around the country.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told Simon Coveney that it is vital parents and Principals are not left to deal with the issue themselves: