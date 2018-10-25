Plans to build new Primary Care Centre at Donegal Town progressing

The HSE has confirmed that plans to build a new Primary Care Centre at Donegal Town are progressing as planned.

This new development will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single Primary Care facility.

This new facility will accommodate a wide range of services including GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech & language Therapy. Children and Adult Mental Health Services, Early Intervention Services, TUSLA, Dental Services and a new Ambulance base will also be available.

There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future.

Dr Peter Kardos, GP with Old School Surgery Practice Donegal Town highlighted his support for this development stating “This new Primary Care Centre is a long-awaited development. As a GP working in the South Donegal area for the past fourteen years I am convinced that it would provide an excellent standard of healthcare to the area offering a broad spectrum of services to our patients. The location of the planned centre is close to the Drumlonagher roundabout which means easy access for both patients coming from Donegal Town and the surrounding rural areas. It will also provide excellent approach for Ambulance Services either attached to Sligo or Letterkenny catchment areas. The proposed Primary Care Centre will accommodate a wide range of HSE clinics which is expected to create a stronger link between GPs and HSE services which eventually will result in great health benefits for our patients and it will probably also make our work more efficient. The planned centre would offer bright and spacious rooms and excellent parking facilities with disabled and family friendly access. We are looking forward to seeing the construction of the Planned Centre”.

The HSE can confirm that William Donoghue & Associates are submitting a planning application to Donegal County Council for the construction of this new state of the art Primary Care Centre which will be located at

Drumlonagher, Donegal Town. The submission is being made on behalf of DHM Developments Ltd and Remcoll Ltd. Both companies were identified as the preferred bidder following completion of an extensive HSE procurement procedure completed by the HSE’s Estates Department. At present the HSE Estates Department is working on completion of an Agreement for Lease and it is planned to have this process completed in the coming months. Subject to the granting of planning and completion of agreement for lease, it will take approximately two years for construction of the new state of the art Primary Care Centre located at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town. This new Primary Care facility will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town of Donegal, and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires.

The development of this new facility in Donegal Town is part of a coordinated development for Primary Care services across Donegal and other new facilities are planned in Buncrana, Dungloe, Burtonport and Dunfanaghy. A planning application has recently also been submitted for a HSE capital development for a Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham.