Over 300 fireworks recovered from Saoradh offices in Derry

Over 300 fireworks and 100 firework fuses have been recovered from a property in Derry during an early morning raid.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit supported by local officers recovered 330 functioning fireworks and 100 fuses that had been removed from other fireworks following a search of a property in the city last night.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter explained how it is an offence to be in possession of fireworks without a licence and that they became aware that Saoradh members in the city were in possession of such items.

It is reported that neighbourhood officers made several attempts throughout the evening to contact the offices to arrange recovery but no one was available.

A search was subsequently carried out at around 5am today in Chamberlain Street assisted by a Military Search team due to what Police say is the associated risks around the presence of explosive materials within the community.

A 21 year old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of breach of bail has been released on court bail.