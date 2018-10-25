Need for new Garda Station in Carndonagh raised in Dail

The need for a new build Garda station in Carndonagh has come before the Dail.

The current station has been deemed unfit for purpose by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn with concerns over health and safety and station security raised in the past.

Proposals have been put forward to temporarily rehouse the occupying Gardai in Clonmany as remedial works are carried out in Carndonagh.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has urged the Justice Minister to ensure funding would be forthcoming to deliver a new Garda Station for Carndonagh: