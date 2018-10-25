Letterkenny school earmarked for structural inspection

Letterkenny Educate Together National School is to be examined by independent teams and Department of Education officials over the next week.

Talks will get underway today between the Department of Education and Western Buildings Systems.

The company constructed over 40 schools here, and some have been found to be structurally unsafe.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke’s National School were forced to shut this week. and a section of Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan was partially closed.

The remaining schools built by Western are being examined and the Department says its providing every support to the schools involved.

The Minister for Education Joe McHugh told the Irish Examiner that “if money is needed, it will be provided”.

There are also indications that a number of the other schools will be shut in the coming days.

Concerns have also been raised that hospitals built by the same company may now need to be examined