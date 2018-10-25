Kilmacrenan/ Termon school transport issue remains unresolved

The school transport issue for pupils in Termon and Kilmacrennan remains unresolved.

It was expected approval would be signed off today however, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says they are still awaiting Ministerial sign off.

Exactly two weeks ago, a commitment was given that an extra bus would be provided to cater for the students wishing to travel to Milford however, the Department is still waiting on Minister John Halligan to give the go ahead.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is beyond unacceptable at this stage: