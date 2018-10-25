How happy are we in Donegal? That’s the question that a new survey being undertaken by Donegal County Council’s Research and Policy Unit is trying to answer.

This survey, known as the Donegal Happiness Survey is being undertaken on behalf of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee, who want to find out how residents in Donegal rate their quality of life, their satisfaction levels with existing services, their links to their surrounding community and their expectations for their futures.

It’s the first survey of its kind to be conducted in Ireland.

Chair of the Donegal LCDC Cllr Martin McDermott:

This survey is live until Sunday, October 28 and can be completed online at www.donegalcoco.ie or can also be filled out in written form with questionnaires available at a number of outlets around the county including Council offices, Libraries and Community Centres.