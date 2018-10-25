GAA Programme – 24/10/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme Tom Comack reflects on 100 years of Gaelic Football in Castlefin with Club Robert Emmets’s members, SAM GALLAGHER – a man from a family with long and dedicated service to the club down the years, TARA CATTERSON – another club stalwart with a long playing career with the club and GARY DOHERTY – the chairman of the club’s centenary committee.

Robert Emmetts was founded in 1918 and this weekend the club celebrates 100 years of the GAA parish a jam packed weekend programme of events.