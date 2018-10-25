Further clarity on why Donegal was omitted from €18m funding

It’s emerged that Donegal wasn’t allocated any money under the new ‘Special Maintenance Grant’ because the local authority was already awarded funding earlier this year.

The Government faced a backlash yesterday after the county was seemingly omitted from the 18m funding announcement.

However, it’s understood that the funding is specifically for areas damaged by Storm Emma.

Donegal County Council received 10m earlier this year for major repair works and as of end of last month, 3m of that still has to be drawn down.

Cllr Martin Harley has been providing clarity on the issue: