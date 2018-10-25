Exciting few days ahead for Finn Harps FC

It’s probably the biggest few days this season for Finn Harps Football Club.

The weekend starts on Saturday when Declan Boyle’s U17’S look to seal a season double when they take on Shamrock Rovers in the National League Final at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday, Harps are looking for the biggest home crowd of the season when the host the first leg of the Promotion Play Off against Limerick.

The winner over two games will play in the Premier Division next season.

Finn Harps Club Officer is Aidan Campbell…