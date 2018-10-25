Donegal Athletes confirmed on Ireland Masters Cross Country Teams

The Irish Master Athletics Association have announced the Irish teams to compete in the British & Irish Masters Cross Country International next month.

In the Mens 40, Letterkenny’s Ciaran Doherty and Ciaran McGonagle and Finn Valley’s Barry Harron will wear an Irish vest on Saturday 17th November in Swansea, Wales.

Milford’s Martin Kerr has been included in the Men 65 while in the ladies, as expected, Finn Valley’s Teresa Doherty, Caitriona Devine, Kay Byrne and Noreen Bonner are named.

Lifford Strabane’s Claire McGuigan is also on the reserve list of the 35 category.

This follows last Sunday’s trials which was part of the Open Autumn Cross Country Festival at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Dublin.