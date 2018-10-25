Derry’s Callum Brown signs up for the Sydney Giants

Derry’s under-20 star Callum Brown has signed an AFL rookie contract with the Greater Western Sydney Giants in Australia.

Brown was a member of the Under-20 Derry side that won the Ulster title and helped his side reach the All Ireland Under-20 semi finals.

The 18-year-old was identified by the GIANTS’ Irish scouting program in July 2017 and undertook a 12-month trial process with the club.

Brown will move to Australia next month to begin training with the first-to-fourth year players when they return to the club on November 19.

Irish players can be signed directly to a club’s Rookie List under the International Player Rule and do not have to go through the draft.

The Giants is the same club in which Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner joined in September.

Leon Cameron is excited about his new recruit…