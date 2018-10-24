Urgent clarity sought over plans to reopen short stay ward

There’s pressure on the Government to provide urgent clarity over its pledge to reopen the 19 bed Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s after the Health Minister failed to specifically cite Letterkenny as one of the locations where additional beds will be rolled out next year.

Earlier this month Minister Joe Mchugh stated that funding will come from the extra money allocated to health as part of Budget 2019.

However Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes there are still serious questions over the government’s determination to deliver on this promise: