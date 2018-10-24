Submissions delivered to save Bun Beag and Bun na Leca Post Offices

Submissions have been delivered to Senior Management of An Post today on behalf of the communities in Bun Beag and Bun na Leca in a bid to halt the imminent closure of the local post offices.

The documents, outlining a number of arguments in favour of retaining the branches were compiled in consultation with local community stakeholders and along with a signed petition were presented to Public Affairs Manager with An Post by Donegal Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher, Pearse Doherty and Thomas Pringle.