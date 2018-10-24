St Eunan’s start MacRory Cup campaign with victory: Colm McFadden Reaction

St Eunan’s College marked their return to the MacRory Cup with a 2-8 to 2-5 victory over the highly fancied Patrician College from Carrickmacross today.

Played at Drumragh in County Tyrone, The Letterkenny side scored two first half penalties to lead 2-4 to 2-2 at halftime.

Conor O’Donnell converted both in the 13th and 24th minute. He also chipped in with two points.

Pauric McGettigan knocked over two frees while Shane O’Donnell scored the other three points from play.

St. Eunan’s next game in the senior A schools competition is against St Pat’s of Armagh in two weeks time.

Manager Colm McFadden was pleased with how his side performed…