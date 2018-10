Questions are being asked over a delay in addressing sinking issues at a Glenties housing estate.

Clós Naomh Chonaill was built over 13 years ago with some garden, paths and walkways around homes reportedly starting to collapse shortly thereafter.

Various health and safety issues had been highlighted over the years with the work said to be going out to tender in the coming weeks.

Local Community Activist Liam Whyte says it seems that progress is finally being made: