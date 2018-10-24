Plans for new Gweedore sewerage system moving forward

Irish Water, in partnership with Donegal County Council, is working to develop a plan for the provision of a sewerage scheme for the residents and businesses of Gweedore.

The utility say that the solution will meet the needs of the local community and ensure compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

This will ensure Gweedore has a public wastewater system that all properties in the area served by the scheme can connect to and will support future residential and business growth in the area.

Significant progress has been reportedly made in developing the plan for how Irish Water will deliver this project.

Irish Water is designing the project to ensure that when it is built it will have enough capacity to ensure further development in Gweedore.

Over 40 homes have signed up to the demonstration project and initial surveys of these homes have been completed. Irish Water would like to thank the people of Gweedore for their support in this.

Irish Water will be engaging again on a one to one basis with householders over the next number of weeks to finalise layouts for systems. Householders will be notified in advance of these individual meetings being arranged.