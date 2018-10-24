Irish Water respond to concerning EPA report

In response to the publication of the latest EPA report which found Irish Water isn’t doing enough in waste water treatment infrastructure, the utility says their investment in wastewater treatment is being felt by communities across the country including Donegal as new wastewater plants are built and more are being upgraded.

The report from the Environmental Protection Agency found that 38 towns and villages nationwide are still pumping raw sewage into the environment.

Irish Water say they are on track to deliver approved investment plans to ensure all no area is experiencing any form of untreated wastewater discharge by 2021.

However the EPA’s latest report revealed that raw sewage in 38 towns and villages in Ireland is still flowing into the environment, 13 years after the final deadline to comply with EU treatment standards.

Since 2014 the utility says, they have provided three new wastewater treatment schemes for St Johnston, Killybegs and Bundoran and has upgraded plants at Glenties and Dungloe.

In Bundoran, Irish Water completed works in 2018 to stop the discharge of the equivalent of 9,600 wheelie bins of raw sewage per day.

Meanwhile, plans for new and upgraded wastewater treatment schemes for Letterkenny, Gweedore, Buncrana, Falcarragh, Moville, Milford, Ramelton and Rathmullen are also progressing.