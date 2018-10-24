High-level US delegation visit North West

Ahead of a joint trade and investment mission to the US next month, a high-level inward investment team from Pennsylvania and Philadelphia have travelled to the North West.

Nine businesses from the Donegal and Derry City and Strabane District Council areas will visit Philadelphia and Boston in November to build on the strong political, economic and cultural linkages already established in both cities with the North West City region.

Meanwhile, a group from Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia travelled to the North West this week as part of an inward investment visit were they visited a number of local businesses including E&I Engineering in Burnfoot.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor John Boyle says the benefits of this collaborative approach from council’s on both sides of the border is already starting to show: