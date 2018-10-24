Georgie Kelly among the Player of the Year nominees

Donegal man Georgie Kelly has been named among the nominees for the PFA First Division Player of the Year 2018.

The Inishowen man moved from First Division Champions UCD to Premier Division Division Champions Dundalk during the mid season July transfer window.

UCD’s Gary O’Neill and Longford’s Dylan McGlade are the other nominees.

The winner will be announced on the 10th November.

The First Division Team of the Year was also announced on Tuesday and surprisingly Finn Harps who finished second in the table and are in the Promotion Relegation Play Off with Limerick don’t have one player included in the 11 on the team.

The Premier Division Player of the Year nominees and Team of the Year will be announced later today.